WEB to increase drinking water production capacity

KRALENDIJK – Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB) has signed a contract this week with IDE Water Technologies Ltd (IDE) from Israel for the expansion of the water plant in Hato.

The contract aims to add two units of Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) to the existing capacity to convert seawater into drinking water. Each unit has a capacity of 1,200m3 per day. According to the agreement, the contractor is responsible not only for building the installation but also for the design.

Capacity

Currently, the plant in Hato produces 7,200 m3 of water per day. After the expansion is completed, WEB will be able to produce 9,600m3 of water per day. Since the inauguration of the water plant in 2021, WEB has been considering the need for future expansion to meet the economic growth and the needs of the Bonairian community. The expansion of this plant is included in WEB’s long-term management plan and the 2023 budget.

IDE

In 2021, WEB began operating the water production facility in Hato. This facility currently consists of five (5) desalination units, also from IDE.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

