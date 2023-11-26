26 november 2023 19:11 pm

WeConnect and Medical Association organize other job fair for Caribbean Students

A lot of students from medical studies came to the Job Fair to hear about possibilities on the islands. Photo: WeConnect

THE HAGUE- The CARE Caribbean networking event and accompanying job fair, organized by WeConnect and the Medical Association of the Dutch Caribbean (AMA), took place in The Hague on Saturday, November 11. 

Attended by approximately 100 participants, the event aimed to strengthen the position of students and professionals, with a focus on the return of Caribbean healthcare professionals to the islands. 

The Ministers Plenipotentiary from Curaçao and Aruba emphasized the importance of ‘brain gain,’ addressing challenges such as adaptation issues and doubts about returning due to student debts. Students shared experiences regarding educational choices, cultural differences, and practical obstacles in the Netherlands. 

Job Opportunities

Employers showcased job opportunities at the job fair, concluding the day with reflections and an informal networking session.

