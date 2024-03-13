Bonaire WeConnect Foundation pays visit to Scholengemeenschap and employers Bonaire Redactie 2024-03-13 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives of WeConnect during their visit to Liseo Boneriano. Photo: WeConnect

KRALENDIJK – The WeConnect Foundation over the past days has paid a visit to various departments which form part of Bonaire’s Institution for Secondary Education, SGB.

WeConnect has got the request to provide more Vocational Choice workshops at the school, starting from pupils in the third grade. “From the third grade onwards, students gain insight into what a particular profession entails, what study you need for this and what you can become with it”, says WeConnect about the program.

WeConnect also paid a visit to the MBO where they provided practical information. Many MBO graduates stay on the island to further develop themselves, and WeConnect provides information about labour market needs.

Employers

With local representative Judith Brekelmans, various employers were visited to discuss their needs. According to WeConnect, many employers are looking for children of the island to return after their studies in the Netherlands.

“Through our efforts at the National Career Fair on March 22 and 23 in Amsterdam, we provide a valuable bridge to potential employees”, says WeConnect about their efforts to bring employers and employees together on Bonaire.