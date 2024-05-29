News Week of Crisis Management Caribbean: Saba Representatives Attend Key Conference Redactie 29-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the attendees to the conference. Photo: Government of Saba

THE HAGUE/THE BOTTOM-From May 21st to 24th, the third ‘Week of Crisis Management Caribbean parts of the Kingdom’ took place in The Hague.

Saba representatives Bram Streppel, Walle Bos, and Berry van de Ven attended, alongside participants from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, St. Eustatius, and crisis management organizations.

Organized by the Ministries of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and Justice and Security, the event focused on improving crisis management strategies and cooperation. Activities included exercises, presentations, and visits to the National Operational Coordination Centre (LOCC) and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

Interaction

Walle Bos emphasized the importance of the interactions, stating that connecting with colleagues and understanding the operations of institutions like the KNMI was invaluable. The event highlighted the importance of preparation and collaboration in crisis management within the Kingdom.