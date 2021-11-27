Welding training started on St. Eustatius

- 2Shares
ORANJESTAD- A training for local employees in the welding sector started last week. Government Commissioner Alida Francis paid a visit to the training center to speak with the inspector and the participants of the training. The program is being financed by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment.
The Labor Office, the Social Domain Unit and the “Can Can Services & Advies Bureau” spearhead the program. The objective is to train locals in the welding sector to reduce the number of working permits for foreign welders.
Participants
In total ten (10) individuals were selected for the training which takes six (6) months. All candidates will be trained at the welding levels 1G and 2G. Once these levels are successfully completed, the participants will be qualified to start with the advanced welding level (6G), which is the highest level.
