White Slave huts get fresh coat of paint

Kralendijk- The white slave huts in Bonaire have a refreshed look, after employees of the Space and Environment gave the small houses a fresh layer of white paint.
The white and yellow slave huts, close to the so-called Salt Pans, are very charccateristic for the South side of the island. “It is important that we take good care of our national patrimony”, said the Public Entity Bonaire. The touch up was done with the celebration of Emancipation day on July 1.
While no official Holiday in Bonaire, Emancipation day is increasingly celebrated as a special day in the Caribbean. This year July 1 for the first time was observed as official holiday in St. Eustatius.
