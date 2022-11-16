Win a trip to Bonaire or Eindhoven for two

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and PSV soccer club are launching a unique giveaway action for both the local population of Bonaire and PSV supporters in the Netherlands. This is in the interest of the cooperation between PSV and the Public Entity Bonaire. In this collaboration, TCB is responsible for promotion and marketing, among other things.

PSV supporters have a chance to win a trip for two to Bonaire. At the same time, residents of the island also have the chance to win a trip for two to visit Eindhoven and the PSV soccer club. The winners will leave for Eindhoven and Bonaire in March 2023.

For more information and to sign up for the giveaway action, visit the website

https://bonaireisland.com/nl/psv/