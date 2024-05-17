Airlift WINAIR and SLM to collaborate on specific routes Redactie 17-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Both Winair and Surinam Airways Serve Curaçao, where passengers can connect to other destinations. Photo: ABC Online Media

WILLEMSTAD/PARAMARIBO – St. Maarten based Winair, is entering into an interline agreement with Surinam Airways (SLM).

Through this collaboration, passengers can travel on a single ticket for flights jointly operated by both SLM and Winair.

Thanks to the partnership, SLM passengers arriving from Suriname in Curaçao can continue their journey to Sint Maarten on the same day, as well as access the broader Winair network, including destinations like Sint-Eustatius and Saba.

Streamlined

Both airlines promise a streamlined booking process and improved connections for their passengers.