Airlift
WINAIR and SLM to collaborate on specific routes
17-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
WILLEMSTAD/PARAMARIBO – St. Maarten based Winair, is entering into an interline agreement with Surinam Airways (SLM).
Through this collaboration, passengers can travel on a single ticket for flights jointly operated by both SLM and Winair.
Thanks to the partnership, SLM passengers arriving from Suriname in Curaçao can continue their journey to Sint Maarten on the same day, as well as access the broader Winair network, including destinations like Sint-Eustatius and Saba.
Streamlined
Both airlines promise a streamlined booking process and improved connections for their passengers.
