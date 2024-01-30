30 januari 2024 20:05 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Airlift Latest news Saba St. Eustatius

WINAIR and SXM Airport team up for exclusive day trip specials

684

PHLIPSBURG- WINAIR and Princess Juliana International Airport of St. Maarten are teaming up to bring day trippers a special, affordable same-day return fare. 

Due to a special ‘day tripper tax’ of just 10 dollars for St. Eustatius and Saba, and 20 dollars for a day trip to St. Barth, the  trips become much more affordable than was the case before. Fares to the two BES-islands amount to only 79 dollars per roundtrip, while those to St. Barth will cost 99 dollars. 

The day trip fare is only valid for flights before 11 AM, with a return after 4 PM, and will be available from February 1 to July 31st, 2024. 

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius