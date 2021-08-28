Winair cancels all ATR flights till September 7

- 73Shares
Philipsburg- WINAIR notes that on August 27, 2021, their partner Air Antilles had to cancel all ATR flights due to operational issues.
According to WINAIR, this will also result in a complete cancellation of all WINAIR’s ATR flights for the next 7 days. WINAIR is currently seeking possible solutions for the affected flights and will inform passengers as soon as possible. Normally, flights to the ABC islands are executed with these aircraft.
WINAIR says they apologize for the inconvenience and asks affected passengers with a reservation to contact them via mail reservations@fly-winair.com or to call +1 721 545 4237. The carrier also warns that the wait time may be longer than usual.
