WINAIR congratulates Saba’s Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport with their the 60th Anniversary

PHILIPSBURG/THE BOTTOM – WINAIR has congratulated Saba with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.

“This historic milestone marks six decades of a strong and enduring relationship between WINAIR and the people of Saba, as well as the steadfast commitment to providing safe, reliable, and efficient air travel connections to the unspoiled Queen”, according to WINAIR.

The Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, renowned for its status as one of the world’s shortest commercial runways, has played an integral role in connecting Saba to the rest of the Caribbean and beyond. Since its inauguration, this airport has not only facilitated essential transportation but also showcased the resilience and determination of the Saban community.

WINAIR’s co-founder George Greaux Sr. was the first to land on the newly asphalted runway back in 1963 and ever since, it has been WINAIR’s dedication to provide exceptional service and building strong connections between Saba and our other destinations. Over the decades, WINAIR has contributed to fostering economic development, promoting tourism, and nurturing the island’s unique culture.

Remarkable

“Today, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Saba’s Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, we reflect on the remarkable journey we have shared with the people of Saba,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR. “It is an honor for WINAIR to have been a part of Saba’s growth and to continue serving as a bridge between this stunning island and the world. We look forward to many more years of partnership and collaboration.”