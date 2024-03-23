Airlift WINAIR executes first return flight to island of Nevis Redactie 2024-03-23 - 1 minuten leestijd

The arrival of WINAIR’s first flight at Vance W. Armory International Airport. Photo: Nevis Tourism Authority

PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten based WINAIR last week has successfully completed its first flight between St. Maarten and Nevis.

The flight departed from Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten and arrived at Vance W. Amory International Airport in Nevis, marking a significant moment for both travellers and the tourism industry in the region. Passengers aboard W INAIR’s flight experienced a smooth journey and were greeted with warm hospitality upon arrival in Nevis.

A brief welcome ceremony took place at Vance W. Amory International Airport, graced by the presence of Nevis’ Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, officials from the Nevis Island Administration, the Permanent Secretary of Tourism, and members of the Nevis Tourism Authority’s Board of Directors, CEO and staff.

Statements from Hon. Mark Brantley, Devon Liburd, and WINAIR’s representative Helena De-Bekker all expressed their joy at the successful completion of the first return flight between St. Maarten and Nevis. They highlighted the significance of reconnecting the two destinations and offering travellers seamless travel.

Anticipated

The resumption of WINAIR’s flight service between St. Maarten and Nevis has been eagerly anticipated by travellers.