WINAIR first user of new check-in hall St. Maarten on Monday

PHILIPSBURG- Passengers of Windward Islands Airways International N.V. (WINAIR) were the first to be welcomed on Monday to the newly opened check-in hall at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

Witnessing the occasion were WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde, the Managing Board of PJIA, and various airport staff members. To celebrate the occasion, passengers were treated to a breakfast and received a special goodie bag from the airport.

PJIA says they are committed to continually improving the travel experience of their passengers.