WINAIR introduces more flights between St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius 

There will also be direct flights between St. Eustatius and Saba. Photo: BES-Reporter.com

PHILIPSBURG- WINAIR is adding more flights to St. Eustatius and Saba. According to the carrier, from January 15th, passengers will have additional flight options when travelling to St. Eustatius and Saba. 

The addition of a mid-morning flight to both Saba and Statia, along with an early evening flight to St Eustatius, will mark an improvement of options, especially for St. Eustatius and Saba.  

Commencing April 1st, an additional late afternoon flight will be introduced for Saba. With this schedule, WINAIR will be offering four daily flights, solidifying the vital connection between St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius. Moreover, this expansion will also enable direct connectivity between Saba and St. Eustatius, promising enhanced travel options and flexibility for passengers.

Core values

According to WINAIR the increased flight schedule align with WINAIR’s core values of fostering more convenient travel experiences while prioritizing customer satisfaction. 

