WINAIR offers more connectivity between all Dutch Caribbean Islands

KRALENDIJK – WINAIR will be increasing their flights to and between St. Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, effective November 15, 2023.

Specifically for Bonaire means that the island will be receiving a third weekly flight out of St. Maarten, through Curaçao.

“We are excited to increase our flight frequency to and between Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, and to offer our customers great promotional fares on these routes,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR.

Promotional fares

To celebrate the additional frequencies, WINAIR will be introducing promotional fares for travel between the island. These are valid till the end of this year.