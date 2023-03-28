WINAIR partners with KLM/Air France’s Flying Blue loyalty Program

PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten based WINAIR from May 1 will become a partner in AirFrance/KLM’s loyalty program Flying Blue. The agreement will take effect on May 01, 2023.

With the KLM/Air France Flying Blue program, members will receive mileage awards for travel with KLM/ Air France and its partners. From May 1, 2023 Flying Blue members will be able to accrue and redeem miles for their entire trip including eligible WINAIR flights when flying with KLM and Air France.

In Q4 2023 Flying Blue members will be able accrue and redeem miles on WINAIR flights, even when KLM/ Air France is not part of their itinerary.

“WINAIR is pleased to participate with KLM/AF in the Flying Blue program which rewards our mutual customers’ loyalty”, says Michael Cleaver, CEO & President of WINAIR.

Free

Joining the Flying Blue program is free. Interested travellers who are not affiliated to the program yet can sign up via www.flyingblue.com.