WINAIR Prepares for Game-Changing Arrival of First ATR-42, Boosting Regional Connectivity

PHILIPSBURG- In an eagerly awaited move, the St. Maarten-based airline, WINAIR, is in the final stages of preparation for the delivery of its inaugural ATR-42 aircraft. The first of two aircraft is now fully painted and on the brink of being ferried to St. Maarten, marking a significant milestone for the regional carrier.

CEO of WINAIR, Michael Cleaver, revealed that the aircraft is set to be primarily utilized for flights to the ABC islands and Haiti, following the completion of the current certification process. Despite facing an array of challenges and delays in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions, customs delays, and shipping complications from Europe and Canada, Cleaver maintains an optimistic outlook.

He anticipates that WINAIR will be capable of initiating revenue flights with the new ATR-42 by the beginning of July 2023. In preparation for this notable addition to the fleet, staff at WINAIR are currently undergoing training to operate the ATR alongside the existing DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft.

In addition to expanding their fleet, WINAIR has also recently become an affiliate of AirFrance/KLM’s Flying Blue program. This partnership allows passengers to earn and redeem miles on WINAIR flights, enhancing the overall travel experience and adding another compelling reason to choose WINAIR for regional air travel.

