WINAIR restarts Bonaire flights from July

KRALENDIJK- St. Maarten based WINAIR will reintroduce flights to Bonaire from St. Maarten with a stopover in Curaçao, starting July 2023.

There will be two weekly flights to/from St. Maarten on Thursday and Sunday. With these added flights WINAIR will provide visitors the opportunity to travel seamlessly from St. Maarten and surrounding islands to visit Bonaire. Also it provides the community of Bonaire more connections to Curaçao, and better, seamless connectivity to St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius.

“WINAIR is very pleased to reintroduce our services to Bonaire”, stated Mr. M. Cleaver, President CEO of WINAIR, ”We are proud to be the only airline that serves all six Dutch Caribbean Islands. Our services were suspended due to the effects of COVID, WINAIR remains committed to the North and Southern Caribbean, in particular the Dutch Caribbean.

Happy

Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of Bonaire International Airport says the airport is happy about the return of the WINAIR flights. “We’re very happy to see WINAIR back at Flamingo Airport. There’s a big demand for inter-island connectivity, and this flight will connect communities, businesses, friends, and family. The new route serves the community of Bonaire in many ways. Especially, the seamless one-day journey between the BES islands was a priority for Flamingo Airport and its passengers.”