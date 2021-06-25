Winair Returns to Bonaire with Weekly Flight















Winair continues to serve the ABC route with partner Air Antilles. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk/Philipsburg- St. Maarten’s Winair will return to Bonaire with a weekly flight during the summer months.

At present, Winair is only serving Curaçao and Aruba, but plans to serve the route to Flamingo Airport once per week starting in summer.

Winair is coming ou of a very difficult period with their flight schedule decimated during he Covid-19 Pandemic. They were provided with a 3-million dollar loan to be able to pay their most pressing expenditures. The carrier is now gradually expanding routes again.

St. Eustatius and Saba

The two smallest BES-islands are still complaining that they feel under served by the route network. This is painful as the loan provided by Dutch Government had as condition the increase in flights to at least 2 daily flights. So far, this has not yet materialized.