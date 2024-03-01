WINAIR returns to Nevis

CHARLESTOWN/PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten based WINAIR will be returning to the island of Nevis with flights starting March 15th, 2024.

“We are very happy to reconnect St. Maarten and Nevis with this new service” says Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR. This introduction reflects our commitment to expanding our network. “With just one stop in Sint Maarten, we offer our customers in Nevis connectivity to the rest of the world. And the rest of the world the possibility to discover Nevis.”

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley is also quite content with the return of the carrier. “The return of WINAIR with direct flights between St Maarten and Nevis is a welcomed development. As we embark on our airport expansion project, I was happy to negotiate WINAIR’s return to Nevis after a hiatus of a few years”.

According to the Premier, WINAIR has always provided a critical link between the people of Sint Maarten and Nevis.

Culturama 50

According to Permier Brantley, the resumption of flights now is particularly important to accommodate those seeking to return home for Culturama 50. “I urge travellers to utilize this service and the Vance Amory International Airport for their travel, weekend getaways or for onward travel to the US, Canada and Europe through Princess Juliana Airport in St Maarten.”