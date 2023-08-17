WINAIR Shows Strong Financial Performance in 2022

PHILIPSBURG- For the 12th consecutive year WINAIR’s Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Georges Greaux Jr. had the pleasure of submitting WINAIR’s audited financial reports for the fiscal year 2022 to the Minister of Finance.

The audited financial report for the fiscal year of 2022 reveals a positive bottom-line result. One of the most noteworthy accomplishments of the year is the improvement in the company’s Balance Sheet. According to Greayx, the achievement reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its assets and liabilities effectively, ensuring a strong financial foundation for future endeavors.

The audited report also highlights the successful management of the loan debt to the Netherlands, which had been a priority for the company. Mr. Greaux is delighted to announce that the company is on track to retire the aforementioned loan debt by the end of 2023.

Proud

“The Supervisory Board of WINAIR is incredibly proud of the positive financial results achieved in 2022. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated managers and employees who have shown remarkable dedication and perseverance in achieving these remarkable milestones,” said Mr. Greaux, “Their hard work and commitment have played a pivotal role in positioning WINAIR as a frontrunner in the regional aviation industry and ensuring our sustained growth.”