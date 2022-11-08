WINAIR signs Interline Agreement with JetBlue

PHILIPSBURG- WINAIR is pleased to announce it has entered into an interline agreement with US-based JetBlue. This agreement will be available to our mutual customers after November 10,2022 and will further enhance the travelers experience allowing seamless connectivity from JetBlue via PJIAE for passengers connecting on WINAIR and vice versa.

Customers traveling through PJIAE will be able to check their luggage to their final destination, use transit facility at PJIAE and proceed directly to their departure gate for their connecting flight. WINAIR enjoys eleven interline/codeshare agreements providing seamless connectivity enhancing PJIAE’s role as the regional hub in the Northeast Caribbean.

WINAIR currently serves twelve destinations in the Caribbean providing safe and reliable services with PJIAE as our hub. WINAIR is proud to include JetBlue as our airline partner. “The interline agreement between WINAIR and JetBlue demonstrates the confidence and vision both airlines share in St. Maarten and the surrounding region, and will provide growth for PJIAE and the region “stated Michael Cleaver, President & CEO of WINAIR.