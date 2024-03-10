WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
PHILIPSBURG – Shortly after its return to Nevis, WINAIR has announced further expansion with a new route, namely direct flights to Martinique.
Starting April 1st, 2024, these flights directly connect Martinique (FDF) to both Sint Maarten (SXM) and Dominica (DOM) and vice versa, offering convenient options for both business and leisure travellers.
Customers from Martinique can now connect to many destinations with a stop at Princess Juliana International Airport St. Maarten. WINAIR in this way connects Martinique to St. Barths, Antigua, St. Kitts, British Virgin Islands, and many destinations in the United States and Canada, all on the same day.
French destinations
“We are very happy that with this new connection, we open a route that is important for the inhabitants of the French part of St. Maarten and St. Barths. This way, we connect three French destinations seamlessly and comfortably with our modern ATR aircraft”, says WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde.
Meer News
-
Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña ...
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
Airlift
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Saba
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
-
St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eu...
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
AWW Widows Pension
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
Meer News
-
Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña ...
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
Airlift
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Saba
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
-
St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eu...
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
AWW Widows Pension
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...