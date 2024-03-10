Airlift WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique Redactie 2024-03-10 - 1 minuten leestijd

A WINAIR ATR taking of from the airport in St. Maarten. Photo: WINAIR

PHILIPSBURG – Shortly after its return to Nevis, WINAIR has announced further expansion with a new route, namely direct flights to Martinique.

Starting April 1st, 2024, these flights directly connect Martinique (FDF) to both Sint Maarten (SXM) and Dominica (DOM) and vice versa, offering convenient options for both business and leisure travellers.

Customers from Martinique can now connect to many destinations with a stop at Princess Juliana International Airport St. Maarten. WINAIR in this way connects Martinique to St. Barths, Antigua, St. Kitts, British Virgin Islands, and many destinations in the United States and Canada, all on the same day.

French destinations

“We are very happy that with this new connection, we open a route that is important for the inhabitants of the French part of St. Maarten and St. Barths. This way, we connect three French destinations seamlessly and comfortably with our modern ATR aircraft”, says WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde.