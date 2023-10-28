WINAIR Welcomes Second ATR Aircraft to Fleet

PHLIPSBURG – On Friday, WINAIR received their new ATR, PJ-WIW in St. Maarten. From Mid-November onwards, WINAIR will start their winter schedule with two ATR’s.

“We are excited to welcome our second ATR 42-500 aircraft to the fleet,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR. “The first ATR has been operating very well since its launch in July, and our customers have been impressed with the comfort and on time performance of the aircraft. With the addition of the second ATR, we will be able to offer our customers more frequencies to our destinations, especially Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire will see an increase of flights.”

WINAIR expresses its gratitude to the project team, especially Mr Marco London, WINAIR’s Quality Assurance Manager and project leader Mr. Michael Cleaver, as well as the St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority for their dedication and hard work in bringing the second ATR aircraft to service.

“We couldn’t have done it without the hard work and dedication of our project team,” said Hans van de Velde. “And we are grateful to the SMCAA team for their continued support.”

Winter

WINAIR is confidently entering winter with its fleet of four Twin Otters and two ATR aircraft. With these WINAIR fleet extensions, and the developments at PJIAE, St. Maarten is in a great position to further grow the economy sustainably.

Customers can expect more frequencies to their destinations and amazing low fares. More details about the new schedule and special low fares will be announced soon.