Winair will fly three times per day to Statia and Saba during high season

Simpson Bay- With the introduction of their winter schedule, starting December 6, 2021, Winair will start to fly 3 times per day to both St. Eustatius and Saba.
Apart from increasing frequencies on existing routes, Winair is introducing new destinations, namely Barbados and St. Lucia. The airline will offer service from Barbados and St. Lucia to St. Maarten every Monday and Friday, and from St. Maarten there will be service to Barbados and St. Lucia every Wednesday and Sunday.
ABC islands
Starting December 06, 2021, WINAIR will offer daily flights to Curacao, 4 flights weekly to Aruba and 3 flights weekly to Bonaire. Customers will be able to travel to Aruba from St. Maarten and Curacao every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while they will connect Bonaire every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
