WINAIR will soon receive new Twinotter Plane

PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten based carrier Winair will soon get a new DHC-6 ‘Twinotter’ plane in. The new(er) plane will be replacing the aircraft with registration PJ-WIP, which is leaving the fleet.

While the plane currently still carries the Canadian Registration, it will soon receive it’s local registration, namely PJ-WIX.

WINAIR CEO Michael Cleaver is happy with the new aquisition. “Not only is this plane fresh out of maintenance, but it is also a step up by providing our flight crew with a full glass cockpit”, said Cleaver. The WINAIR CEO added that the new Twinotter also has a totally upgraded cabin.

Ferry flight

The plane will leave Calgary International Airport for her journey to the Princess Juliana Airport in St. Maarten, making several stops on the way.