WINAIR’s first ATR touches down at Flamingo Airport Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Shortly after noon on Sunday WINAIR’s first ATR, the PJ-WIF touched down at Bonaire International Airport.

The flight was welcomed by, among others, commissioner of Tourism Jolinda Craane, airport director Maarten van der Scheer, Miss Tourism Bonaire, representatives of Tourism Corporation Bonaire and the local press.

During a short happening at the Tecno bar, Craane expressed her happiness about the return of scheduled WINAIR flights. “This is good news for both our tourism sector, and for our residents looking to travel to Curaçao or the Windward Islands”.

Van der Scheer and Mercera echoed the sentiments expressed by the Commissioner. After the short official ceremony, during which gifts were exchanged by WINAIR’s Curaçao Station Manager Steve Sloop and the Commissioner, those present enjoyed a bite and a drink.

Twice-weekly

WINAIR will executed the flights from St. Maarten to Bonaire via Curaçao on Thursdays and on Sundays, offering various options for travellers. The ATR-42 aircraft have 50 seats on board. Flights can be booked online, at local travel agents or at the booth of Air Handling Services Bonaire at the airport.