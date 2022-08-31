Windward Island Bank Statia will become a branch of MCB Bonaire

ORANJESTAD/KRALENDIJK- The branch of Windward Island Bank (WIB) in St. Eustatius per november 1, 2022 will stop being a branch of the Windward Island Bank St. Maarten, and will continue as a branch of Maduro & Curielsbank Bonaire N.V.

While both banks will continue to be part of the bigger MCB group the transfer of specifically the WIB Statia branch to the MCB Bonaire branch is an effort by the group to streamline their BES-operations.

The transfer can have a positive effect on clients of the Windward Island Bank in Statia. This as for instance the National Mortgage Guarantee so far is only possible with banks which fall directly under the supervision of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). This is the case for MCB Bonaire which is the only BES bank officially established on the BES-island and thus supervised by DNB.

Merger

The Windward Island Bank on St. Maarten, on it’s turn, will be merged with the MCB Bank in Curaçao.

MCB and WIB write that the merger of the WIB bank with MCB in Curaçao and the transfer of WIB clients in St. Eustatius and Saba to MCB Bonaire will not change existing banking relation with the clients on these island.

MCB and WIB underscore that the changes will better enable them to remain the number one financial group in the Dutch Caribbean.