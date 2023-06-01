Wingo adds 4500 seats on route to Aruba

ORANJESTAD- The Colombian budget airline Wingo will provide a total of 4500 additional seats on flights from Colombia to Aruba during the summer period.

This includes a total of 26 extra flights that will be operated using the Boeing 737 aircraft of the airline. Most of the flights will be operated in July. The extra flights will be operated from the airports in Medellín and Bogota.

Cali

Wingo will also soon become the first and only airline to add flights from Cali to Aruba and vice versa. This means the airline will now fly from three cities in Colombia to Aruba.

