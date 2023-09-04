Wingo cabin crew gets new uniforms

MEDELLIN – Colombian’s Low-Cost Carrier, an airline which forms part of Copa Holdings, has officially presented the new uniforms for the airline’s cabin crew.

The new uniforms were designed in alliance with the Faculty of Clothing Design at the Pontifical Bolivarian University of Medellin and the Crear Moda group.

The project, a result of the partnership between the private sector and the Institution, involved the participation of 14 students who presented seven different design proposals.

Winning design

The winning collection, designed by eigth-semester students Juliana Restrepo and Maria José Restrepo was directly selected by Wingo’s Cabin Crew team through a vote.