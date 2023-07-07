Wingo launches new route connecting Cali to Aruba

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) is excited to announce the launch of Wingo’s new route, connecting Cali, Colombia, to Aruba. The inaugural event, held on July 5th, 2023, marked an important milestone for both Aruba Airport and Wingo, strengthening tourism and fostering connections between the two destinations.

Passengers on the first flight were greeted by the Aruba Airport team and entertained by local carnival dancers. The official ceremony took place in the AAA Arrival VIP room, attended by government officials and aviation executives. Among the guests were Aruba’s Minister of Tourism & Public Health, the Sales and Distribution Director of Wingo, the CEO of ATA, and the CEO of AAA. The event concluded with the symbolic ribbon and cake-cutting ceremony, signifying the official start of operations on this new route.

Initially planned as a summer service, the route’s success led to its extension until the high season, including December 2023 and January 2024. Cali is now the third city in Colombia served by Wingo, alongside Bogota and Medellin. The new route offers approximately 1,500 additional seats, enhancing connectivity within Colombia and Latin America. Aruba has experienced a significant increase in flight frequency in 2023, further establishing itself as an exclusive international destination.

Mr. Joost Meijs, CEO of Aruba Airport, expressed his delight at the new Cali-Aruba route, highlighting the importance of Wingo as a valued partner. He emphasized Aruba Airport’s commitment to expanding its network and providing diverse travel opportunities. Mr. Jorge Jiménez, Commercial and Planning Director of Wingo, shared the airline’s excitement in offering affordable travel options between Cali and Aruba, two attractive destinations in the Caribbean and Colombia.

The Cali-Aruba route will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing a B737-800 aircraft with 189 seats. Tickets can be booked through Wingo’s website or preferred travel agents.