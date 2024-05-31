Saba
Winners Bay to Bay Walk Saba receive prize
31-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – On Thursday the handing out of various prizes took place to the winners of the Bay to Bay Challenge which took place last weekend.
Organizers Dave Levenstone and Fit with Lee thanked those present, and also announced that the 2025 challenge would see participants walk from Fort Bay to Cove Bay.
Various sponsored made the prizes available for the participants, who showed themselves appreciative of the gesture.
