Work begins on Statia’s Airport Boulevard

ORANJESTAD- Monday morning saw the groundbreaking for the first phase of the Airport Boulevard project took place this morning, Monday 3 October 2022.

The project entails the reconstruction of the roads, construction of a roundabout, parking areas and a passenger drop-off area at the front of the airport, called the “kiss and go” area. The cost of this phase of the project is calculated at US$4.9 million.

“Slowing but surely, inch by inch, we are building a more appealing, environmentally friendly and accessible Statia for all our residents,” Government Commissioner Alida Francis told a brief ceremony attended by several key officials and dignitaries, including a representative of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the Netherlands, which is funding the project.

“We are building for today, tomorrow and the future. It’s up to each and every one of us to join heads, hearts and hands towards building, protecting and preserving a more all-embracing Statia that we all can enjoy.”

Completion

The contractor for the project, Statia Roads & Construction, expects the project to be finalized in 13 months.