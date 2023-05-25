Work conference ‘United Against Poverty’ on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On the 25th and 26th of May 2023, the Public Entity of Bonaire, in cooperation with the central government, is organizing the work conference called “Samen Tegen Armoede” (‘United Against Poverty). During this work conference, the next step will be taken towards an effective poverty policy for Bonaire, based on actual needs, a shared vision and an integral approach.

In anticipation of the social minimum being set, the work conference will involve discussing what is needed locally when it comes to socio-economic security, equal opportunities, participation and self-sufficiency. By obtaining feedback from all professionals involved with the issue of poverty on Bonaire, the organizers hope to draw conclusions about the main challenges and how they can be effectively addressed by working together. There will also be presentations by speakers who have considerable experience in local poverty alleviation.

The goal of the organizers is to make sure that representative Jolinda Duncan-Craane, on behalf of the Executive Council, and minister Carola Schouten (poverty, participation and pensions), on behalf of the central government, will sign a final declaration at the end of the work conference, about the roles that the Public Entity and the central government will play in the local program against poverty.

Roadmap

The work conference is part of the ‘Samen Tegen Armoede’ roadmap, which was developed at the end of 2022 by the Public Entity of Bonaire. The aim is to realize an integral approach for preventing, combating and mitigating poverty, so that the socio-economic security of people with low incomes is improved, there is an increase in equal opportunities and self-sufficiency, and everyone is able to participate in society.

The conclusion of the first symposium about poverty, which took place in November 2022, was that poverty is a complex issue. Working together to prevent, combat and alleviate poverty is essential, with the island residents at the center. In recent months, focus groups were organized with vulnerable inhabitants, employed people and executive professionals, and a comprehensive inventory was carried out into the missing facilities. The results of this comprehensive inventory and the next steps will be shared during the working conference on the 25th and 26th of May.