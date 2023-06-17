Work on Bonaire’s drag racetrack is progressing steadily

KRALENDIJK – The construction of the drag racetrack on Bonaire is advancing smoothly. After the initial concrete pouring on Friday, June 16, at the Onima site, the focus is now on asphalt paving the track section.

The track, which will have a length of approximately 900 meters, will provide space for drag racing and speed trials with cars, motorcycles, quads, and other suitable vehicles.

If everything goes according to plan, the drag race track will be completed by the end of the following month. This means that racing enthusiasts will soon be able to enjoy thrilling races on the island.

Motorsport

With the arrival of the drag racetrack, Bonaire will become a more attractive destination for motorsport enthusiasts. The track will not only provide a venue for competitive races but also offer opportunities to organize events and attract visitors.