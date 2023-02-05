Work on dragstrip at Onima to start shortly

KRALENDIJK – The construction of a so-called drag strip near Onima seems to be getting more concrete. The construction of a strip for fanatics of motor racing and ‘fevering’ had been promised several times, but was delayed various times.

According to Commissioner Jamens Kroon of Sport and Infrastructure, concrete progress is now being made. In total, an amount of around USD 1 million has been made available for the construction of the facilities. “I am pleased that colleagues within the Executive Council and the Island Council have gone along with the proposals, so that the necessary money has indeed become available.

According to Kroon, it will soon be known to which contractor the work will be awarded, after which the work will start. The facilities should be realized within a relatively short period of time.

