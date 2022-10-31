31 oktober 2022 15:44 pm

BES Reporter

Bonaire Infrastructure Latest news

Work on Gouverneur Debrotweg continued on Sunday

Work on Gouverneur Debrotweg continued on Sunday
Quite some progress was made on Sunday. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Contractor Bonairiaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM), the Bonairean road construction company, is working with full force on the rehabilitation of the important Gouverneur Debrotweg.

Work continued on Sunday as well, with the section from New Wei Tai up to Between Two Buns being resurfaced.

In the meantime, the old asphalt layer from the bend at the Bonaire Marina to the roundabout of Hato has also been removed, pending the resurfacing. The completion of the project seems to be somewhat delayed compared to the initial planning, but taking into consideration the amount of rainy days in past weeks, is not surprising.

