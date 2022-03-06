Work on Kaya G. Debrot not completed on time

KRALENDIJK – The Kaya Gobernador Debrot is still not completely ready for use. This despite earlier promises to clear this road, near Hato, on Thursday, March 3.

Residents in the neighborhood complain about the fact that motorists drive by on alternative dirt roads with high mileage and this causes a nuisance of dust. It is still unclear what is causing the delay. Some form of communication about this is totally lacking.