Work on Parke Tului and the floating pool is in full swing

Photo: Indebon

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) previously announced that the floating pool at the Parke Tului would be closed for some time. 

Currently, efforts are focused on installing a special ramp to allow less mobile users access to the floating platforms. Additionally, work is underway to apply a new layer of cement to the section of pier leading to the floating pool. 

Despite initial scepticism about the project, enthusiasm has now taken hold. The floating pool is not only popular for various sea-based competitions but is also among residents and visitors for creative purposes.

