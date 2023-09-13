Work start at Parke Plasa Chiku Goeloe 

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) has commenced construction work at the Parke Plasa Chiku Goeloe in Antriol to enhance its attractiveness and safety.

Various infrastructure and landscaping improvements are being carried out, including paving the parking areas and the park surroundings, constructing elevated sidewalks for accessibility, underground installation of cables, and the installation of new energy-efficient LED street lighting for improved safety and reduced maintenance costs.

Additionally, a drainage system is being implemented to ensure proper water management. Commissioner Hennyson Thielman emphasizes the importance of considering green spaces within the park, citing their positive impact on people’s health, environmental benefits, and cooling effects during extreme heatwaves.

The park hosts a range of activities for people of all ages, including cultural events and fitness classes.