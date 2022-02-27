Working visit Parliamentary Committee to the Caribbean

THE BOTTOM / ORANJESTAD – A delegation of thirteen members of the Parliamentary Committee on Kingdom Relations will be making working visits to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom from the 25th of February till the 6th of March.

The delegation will visit the Caribbean countries within the Kingdom, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, as well as the Caribbean islands of Saba, Sint Eustatius and Bonaire, which are public entities which forms part of the country of the Netherlands.

Be informed

The delegation wants to be informed by its Caribbean partners on matters of importance to the islands. The conversations held will serve to deepen the senators’ understanding of the legislative dossiers the Senate is dealing with or will deal with and also aim to strengthen relations within the Kingdom.