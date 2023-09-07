World Literacy Day 2023: Book Distribution by Public Library Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – In commemoration of World Literacy Day 2023, the Public Library Bonaire will be distributing books for two days.

On September 8th, the library welcomes readers from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, and on September 9th from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM, at the address Kaya Gramèl z/n.

During this two-day celebration, visitors can choose from an extensive selection of books, with a maximum of 5 books per person. The collection includes works suitable for all ages and is available in four languages: Papiamentu, Dutch, Spanish, and English.

The library management is committed to keeping the book collection up-to-date and appealing. Currently, old collections are being replaced with new ones, which is the reason for this generous initiative on World Literacy Day.

The library team invites both existing and future readers to participate in this event and emphasize the importance of reading on Bonaire. During this opportunity, you can also become a library member or borrow books.