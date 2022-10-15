Writer Denise De Jong-Rekwest presents new children’s book

KRALENDIJK- Denise de Jong-Rekwest, who already has several children’s books to her name, presented her latest book in Papiamentu on Friday. The book is called Bebe bira Bon, or ‘Drink to get healthy’.

In this case, drinking does not refer to alcoholic drinks, but to natural drinks made from local herbs and plants.

George ‘Kultura’ Thodé was also present at the presentation of the latest book. He told the group of school children invited to the presentation about the medicinal powers of certain herbs.

“It used to be very common for drinks to be brewed from local herbs. I think it’s important that children also learn something from the old customs and habits on our island, says De Jong-Rekwest. .

Sponsor

The book was made possible in part by sponsorship from Cargill Salt.