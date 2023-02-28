Written proxy applications can be submitted through March 10

KRALENDIJK – For the elections on March 15, 2023, a written proxy can be requested until March 10, 2023. Requesting a proxy is there for voters who are unable to go and vote themselves, for example due to work, illness or vacation. The voter can then authorize another voter to vote for him. In other words, voting by proxy. The person being authorized can only cast the proxy vote at the same time as his own vote. Please note that employers are required to give voters the opportunity to cast their vote, if it cannot be done outside working hours.

There are two different proxies, namely the written proxy that can be requested through March 10, 2023, and the private proxy that can be provided through Election Day.

Written proxy

To request a written proxy, the voter can download the appropriate form: https://www.bonairestemt.nl/wp-content/uploads/Verzoek-om-bij-volmacht-te-stemmen.pdf or by picking up the form at Civil Affairs at Kaya Neerlandia 40 and handing in the completed form there. Both the deadline of written proxy and the procedure are stipulated in the Elections Act.

The voter and the person being authorized both fill out a portion of this form. Once the request is granted, the proxy receives a proxy card that allows the proxy to vote on behalf of the other voter. The authorized person can only cast this proxy vote in person at the polling place and not in writing.

Note!

It is not possible to revoke a written proxy, so consider carefully whether you want to authorize and whom you want to authorize. Because once a written proxy is requested, your own voting pass will be declared invalid. This is because the serial number of your voting card will appear on the list of invalid voting cards. As a result, it is no longer possible to vote yourself or obtain a replacement voting pass.

Private power of attorney

In addition to the written proxy, a private proxy may also be given until election day itself. To give this proxy, a voter uses the portion of the voting card (back) designated for this purpose. The voter must fill in the details and sign the voting card together with the proxy. Again, this proxy can only be issued by someone who votes in the polling station for the same election themselves.

When voting, the proxy must show a (copy of) the proxy giver’s proof of identity This may not have expired more than 5 years on the day of the vote. In the case of a private proxy, the proxy can also show the proxy giver’s proof of identity on smartphone or tablet. The central government is trying to prevent abuse with copies of ID documents. People who make a copy of their ID proof are advised to write the following on the copy:

That it is a copy

for whom the copy is intended

The date the person issues the copy

the voter crosses out his/her BSN or sedula number

Unlike the written proxy, a private proxy can be revoked. For example, if the person granting the proxy is eventually able to vote in person. This can be done by asking the proxy to return the voting card that has been converted into a proxy. This voting card can then simply be used to vote.

Maximum of 2 proxies

The person who is authorized to vote for someone else, the proxy, may accept a maximum of 2 proxies per election. This proxy vote(s) can only be cast at the same time as one’s own vote. The proxy presents the proxy certificate to the polling station. The polling station also verifies his or her identity and voting card before voting is allowed.

Recruiting

It cannot be stressed often enough that the initiative to grant a proxy lies with the voter, and not with his proxy! It is strictly prohibited to recruit proxy votes (systematically asking voters to sign and hand over their voting cards). Nor may a person bribe a voter through a gift or promise or otherwise force the voter to give a proxy.

