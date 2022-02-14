WWF-NL organizes coloring page contest on Bonaire

- 7Shares
KRALENDIJK – The World Wildlife Fund is organizing a coloring page contest for all children of the after-school care (NSO) on Bonaire, with the theme ‘sustainable use of nature’.
Before the coloring pages are handed out, the children will receive a short presentation on topics such as disposable plastic, separate collection and plastic recycling. The coloring page also contains a mini quiz to test the children’s knowledge.
Prizes
Per NSO, three prizes will be awarded to the children who have created the most beautiful coloring page. The sponsors providing the prizes are Between 2 Buns, Gio’s, Jibe City, Something Sweet and Nobo.
