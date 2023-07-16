Young baseball players warmly welcomed at Bonaire airport

KRALENDIJK- The young baseball players from the Pony League, who participated in various matches in the Unites States, were welcomed back to the island on Saturday evening with great public interest.

Their arrival was delayed for some time, due to heavy rainfall. The players’ flight departed from Miami several hours late, resulting in a delayed arrival on the island as well. Nevertheless, the public’s enthusiasm was not diminished.

The players traveled through various neighborhoods on the island in a special bus to celebrate their victory. The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department greeted the players with flashing lights upon their departure from the airport.

Sub-champion

The young players of the Pony League became sub-champion in the Gold Championship US Pony League held in the United States. This is a remarkable achievement for a small island like Bonaire. INDEBON director Terence de Jongh expressed enthusiasm for the performance of the youthful team. “An achievement like this shows that sports are developing positively in Bonaire.”