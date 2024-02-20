20 februari 2024 16:05 pm

Young man becomes unwell at floating pool and passes away

Photo Live99FM

KRALENDIJK – Monday evening, just before 7:00 p.m., the central dispatch center received a report of a person who had become unwell at a floating platform near Parke Tului.

Initially, emergency services were unable to reach the person due to the pier being closed for maintenance.

Eventually, ambulance personnel managed to access the pier and proceeded to resuscitate the individual. Shortly thereafter, the victim was transported to the hospital for further resuscitation, but this proved to be unsuccessful.

Following an investigation by the forensic department of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), a doctor determined the natural death of the man, identified by the initials E.G.D.C., aged 26.

Closed

KPCN urges everyone not to access the floating pool while it is closed, in order to prevent dangers.

