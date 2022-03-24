Young people of age 10 to 20 most infected

ORANJESTAD – Half the active Covid-19 cases in St. Eustatius are amongst young people between the ages of 10 and 20. This according to Social Domain Director Carol Jack-Roosberg.

There are currently 156 active cases. A total of 99 persons were tested on Tuesday, 18 of whom were positive. Half of the active cases are pupils/students. For this reason, the Public Health Department (GGD) extensively tested at Golden Rock Primary School on Monday. Similar testing could be carried out at other schools.

No panic

Jack-Roosberg said there is currently no reason for panic nor is there a reason at this time to take drastic measures to upscale or to close institutions. This can, however, change if the community does not take its responsibility. The public is urged to not let their guard down. Vulnerable groups such as seniors and persons with underlying health conditions are urged to be extra careful and should avoid being exposed.