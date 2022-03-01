Young Statians leave everything to start Donut Store on Bonaire

Saskia and Lenaria Brown | Photo by Monalisa Domacasse

KRALENDIJK – In about two weeks’ time, a new donut store will open its doors in Kralendijk. Two young female entrepreneurs, Saskia and Lenaria Brown from St. Eustatius, will be opening the store in the second week of March.

Saskia Brown (22) studied International Business and Lenaria Brown (23) is still studying International Business online. “We have been selling donuts from home since 2016 on Statia to collect money to buy school material on St. Maarten. One day a Bonairean police officer, Davidlee Winklaar, told us we should go to Bonaire to start a donut business there”, says Lenaria. “That got us thinking”.

Saskia continues: “So we did. We went and tried for three months to sell donuts on Bonaire. After that, we went back to Statia with a success story and a major decision to tell our parents. We decided to move to Bonaire to start a full-fledged business. One big dream, two crazy cousins/best friends and the perfect combination of flour, sugar and yeast describes our story best”

Qredits

The young entrepreneurs got help realizing their big dream from Qredits to make a proper start. This helped them to get ready to open their store. The official opening date is set for the second week of March. The new donut outlet can be found opposite Subway in Kralendijk.

A reporter from ABC Online Media got the opportunity to try the first donut, with a Piña colada flavor. “Divine”, was the verdict of our lucky reporter. The donuts are sold with a sales price of below three dollars per piece.