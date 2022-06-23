Youngsters Pony League Bonaire strand due to American Airlines flight cancellation

KRALENDIJK- A group of youngsters who will represent Bonaire in Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Zone Pony Baseball League was unable to leave on Wednesday. This was caused by the cancellation of the American Airlines flight, with which they would depart to Miami.

The youngsters of the Pony League U14 only found out about the cancellation when they were already at the airport to check in.

The delegation will try to leave again on Thursday. They can then make it to Puerto Rico just in time, where the Pony League kicks off on Friday.